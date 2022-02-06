Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $299.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

