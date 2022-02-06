Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $299.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
