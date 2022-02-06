Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 443,239 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the period.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

