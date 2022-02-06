Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) PT Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.47% from the company’s current price.

RFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE RFP opened at $11.45 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

