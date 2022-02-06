Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sells 8,573 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

