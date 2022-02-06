Robert W. Baird Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $340.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCK. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $265.56 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $271.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.