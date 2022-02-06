Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

