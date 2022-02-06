Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 97 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,800 shares of company stock valued at $152,313,158. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $122.32 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

