Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,343.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,485,000 after acquiring an additional 212,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter.

EWY opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

