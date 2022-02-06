Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORA opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.