Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $977,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 186,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

