Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,588,000 after purchasing an additional 140,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $594.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.41 and its 200 day moving average is $595.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

