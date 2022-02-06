Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 223,624 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 223,624 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $250.95. 792,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,213. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

