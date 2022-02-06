Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 221.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,587. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

