Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Lifted by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 375.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.18. 273,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.46%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

