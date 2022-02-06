Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 465 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

