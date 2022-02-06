Ronald Gould Purchases 22,324 Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) insider Ronald Gould bought 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £65,632.56 ($88,239.53).

Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £446.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.50 ($4.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

