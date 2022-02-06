Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.25 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.25 ($10.39) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($10.90) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.11 ($10.23).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

