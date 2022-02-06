Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) a $315.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

