Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($117.98) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.31 ($121.70).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €98.19 ($110.33) on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($99.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

