Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

