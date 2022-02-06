Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on the stock.

ASLI opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £405.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.60. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,788.92).

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

