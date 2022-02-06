Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.67 ($3.06).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £948.63 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 143 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.49.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

