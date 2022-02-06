Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.