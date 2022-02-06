Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.97 and last traded at $49.50. Approximately 1,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 74,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $724.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 375.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

