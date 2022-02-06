SakeToken (SAKE) Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $29,435.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

