salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 991,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,897,000 after purchasing an additional 153,431 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,402,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,194,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.67. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.