Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.