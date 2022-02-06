Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 13,496 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 52.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $129.21 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

