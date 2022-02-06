Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,243 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $17,200,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 129,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 36.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 474,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after acquiring an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

