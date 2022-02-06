Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.43 Million Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 81,220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 571,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.