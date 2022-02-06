Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 29,596 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NYSE:MDC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

