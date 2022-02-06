Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 35,307 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,725 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

