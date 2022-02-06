Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,458,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $614.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

