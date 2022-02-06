Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,469,000 after acquiring an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,820,000 after acquiring an additional 76,192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,301,000 after acquiring an additional 527,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 574,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77.

