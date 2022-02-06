Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,795,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,819,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 991,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.