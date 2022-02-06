Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 300,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

Shares of NYSE GBS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. GBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GBS by 4,119.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

