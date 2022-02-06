Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

