Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
