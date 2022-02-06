Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $29.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($32.36) to €29.60 ($33.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

SCRYY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.49. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

