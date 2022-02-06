Scotiabank Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$123.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

