Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.88.

NYSE:SMG opened at $132.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $130.91 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

