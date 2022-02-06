Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.82.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$52.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The firm has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$23.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.08.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

