Sectoral Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

