Sectoral Asset Management Inc Invests $23.36 Million in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,000. Silk Road Medical comprises about 1.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.22% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter.

SILK stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,095 shares of company stock worth $2,247,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

