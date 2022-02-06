Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 1.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,025 shares of company stock worth $13,018,603. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

