Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 56,107 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,107 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 206.6% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Teleflex by 239.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $313.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.22 and its 200 day moving average is $353.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

