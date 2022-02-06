Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 510,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 1.24% of Rapid Micro Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

