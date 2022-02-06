SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,910,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 548,503 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 31.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.