SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.45. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

