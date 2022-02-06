ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 5.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $16.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.52. 1,250,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,080. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 506.60, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $596.09 and its 200 day moving average is $624.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

