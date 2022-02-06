Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGBAF. Barclays dropped their price objective on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SES stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.