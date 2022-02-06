Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on SGBAF. Barclays dropped their price objective on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of SES stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.
SES Company Profile
SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES (SGBAF)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.